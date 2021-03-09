High School Highlight Reel (9-9-16)

Alex Risen and Kennedy Hardman break down all the best action from around Central Kentucky.

C1 3 welcome to another edition of the high school highlight reel on abc 36...alex risen joined by kennedy hardman again for the fourth week of action here in central kentucky... we start off tonight with cincinnati elder at scott county alex...last year, the cards lost 35-17 on the road...can they pull it out tonight at home?

Keith guy ran for nearly 120 yards...the cards gained 300-plus on the ground in the loss to the panthers...it's the high school highlight reel game of the week packed house for what would be a bigtime upset and statement for scott county... elder breaks teh tie at 7...but misses the pat...so it's 13-7 panthers in the second half... kendrick hamilton...the answer on the ensuing kickoff...speed it up even though he's fast...tack on teh pat...14-13 cards...upset brewin in g'town... hamilton...no oxygen mask, but you can tell he's tired... panthers reclaim the lead...20-14... scott county with a chance to tie it and possibly win it with the extra point...but josh davis can't find an open man...tries to thread the needle...doesn"t work... 20-14 the final... our matt groves was there for all the action...and joins us now with more...matt, what a game... it doesn't have the hype that scott county cincinnatti elder has... but what a game c1 3 tonight!!

Bryan station at madison central... station... picked off by tristan moorehead..

Causes coach bur-bage to say... if defenders continue to play like this ill be the first coach that actually grows hair... mad cent... took advantage... right up the middle for an indians touchdown... central with the lead... but its not over just yet... 4th quarter bryan station throws it up..

Kendrick curry brings it down... station wins 28-25 over central...defenders 2-0 in richmond this season...indians get their first loss of the year... henry clay at tates creek...devils and commodores combined for nearly 140 points in this one last season...38-0 when cameron workman goes up top to jackson beerman for six more...44-0... 450 yards of total offense for the dores...80 for henry clay...that pretty much tells the story...workman goes 12-21 for 363 yards and 4 td's through the air..

Kinda reminiscient of the 43-0 loss at pulaski county last season tonight for the devils... 44-0 the final...tates creek over henry clay... louisville eastern at dunbar...bulldogs looking for win number one of the season... down 6-0...gavin bugg to tre homer who is just too good to try and play in man coverage...pld tacks on the pat to take 7-6 lead... bulldogs go back to homer...eastern defense...doh...that sets up the big fella... alex bard ...punches it in...pld up 14-6... 33-20...eastern over pld...dawgs still winless on the season... montgomery county at grc...indians first-year head man jamie lookin for a statement rivalry win... and the echos of dan gooch's defense ring early...montgomery county with the big stop... charles collins puttin his legs to good use on offense...the freshman takes it to the house for six..

But clark county comes out on top tonight...28-14 the final... estill visiting undefeated lca...pick up the action at 14-7 lca... eagles brayden miller to jed green...55 yards to pay dirt...20-7 lca... logan nieves now behind center...he finds drayden burton...26-7...560 plus total yards for the eagles on offense... 55-22 the final...lca over estill county... coming up we head to danville for the admirals and corbin...plus stop in lincoln, anderson, rockcastle, berea and versailles..

Don't forget southwestern at mercer county alex...titans hosting the warriors up next after can.

C1 3 titans are the host team... mercer 2- 1...southwestern 2- 1...the warriors just one point away from perfection in fact...that 28-27 late night affair a few weeks back falling to danville... southwestern pass to blake lanham whos waiting on it in the inzone.

Its good for a south western touchdown.

Southwestern with another pass to lanham, he dodges some titans to run it in for another warriors touchdown.

Quick hand off and patric edwards pushes into the inzone for another warriors touchdown.

28-26 southwestern over mercer county... undefeated corbin visiting undefeated danville...both teams 3-0... corbin at the line, with a qurterback keeper they push it in for a touchdown.

Danville pass to david walker, but he cant hold on to it, corbin's dj murphy is there to catch it.

Danville hand off to donlevy harris, hes able to make it a little ways down the fiield before taken down by corbin's defense.

Redhounds come to titletown and rob the ads of a perfect season...28-7 corbin your final... rebels and patriots in death valley...steve stonbraker in year one at casey county... casey county's breece hayse with a long pass down field to britt pendleton, taken down by lincoln.

Casey at the line.

Hayse keeps the ball and pushes through for casey touch down.

Lincoln hand off to tra carey who is wide open down the feld, casey county can't keep up.

Rebels stay perfect...49-42 the final in stanford... boyle in a rut this season...losers of three straight to start 2016...anderson county 1-2... in the first quarter, the rebels sam tiller to reese smith...who takes it down to the 33 yard line sets up a t-d from evan tarter to give the visitors a 6- nothing lead.

Boyle bounces back with a big win on the road...41-13 the final in lawrenceburg... garrard taking on rockcastle in mount vernon... and it appears to be super-hero night... deadpool making an appearance... hopefully his super powers will help the rockets... dakota bishop handoff to chayse mcclure... takes it to the one yard line... brings up first and goal rockcastle... run the ball again..

This time to devon robinson... garrad just couldn't get it going tonight... rockets win 42-14 bourbon county winless entering tonight's game in berea versus madison southern... which explains the long face for bourbon county head coach john hodge... colonels just struggling offensively... forced to punt... and giving southern some yardage... southern landen stacy play fake... toss to shaundez goodlow... who got low got low for the td... and que the u-s-a chants from the student section... you know i just don't get that... southern drops some truth on bourbon... 35-7 the final in berea let's wrap things up things up out in wodoford county...yellow jackets hosting marion county at community stadium... in the second quarter, woodford's malik richards connects a pass to domynik johnson for six tying things at 13 marion would pick a pass from richards but woodford proved to be too much for the knights jackets get the win....32-20 the final