VSL Part 2

Bedford county battle as liberty hosts number 10 staunton river.golden eagles up 27-6 at this point and grayson overstreet adding to that lead...taking it 48 yds for a td making it 34 - 6 staunton riveroverstreet with another huge td run ...40 yds to the house .... 41 - 6 staunton riverhouse .... 41 - 6 ...40 yds to the house .... 41 - 6 staunton riversr's 21 jasper stein with a big run of his own for a td of 41 yds 48 number 10 staunton river is now 3-0 on the year....getting a 55-12 win over liberty in this bedford county match up.

More scores......magna vista nips jefferson forest at home 36-35 in the battle of 2-0 teams, martinsville get the win tonight over floyd county 49-13 more scores to show you.

Bland county dominates northwood 61-26.

Fort chiswell 6 points better than radford.....20-14 to bogle field...the cave spring knights looking for their year battling the first win on the year battling the cavesprings home coming t was tonight.

Baker haviland taking home the crown for king and lauren hatcher for queen.2.

On to the game... Logan altizer out the gate with the hand off, breaks down the sideline putting the kinights at the 10.

3.

Zach bowling, finishing what logan started, finishing what logan started, finding the hole for the td.

Its a happy homecoming for the knights as they get a 21-0 shut win glenvar narrows shuts out monclam west virginia 42-0.....buffalo gap roams to a 50-6 win over bath county.

In a shoot out .......william campbell outlasts buckingham county 56-52tazewell gets an 8 point victory over grayson county 50-42 over to vinyard park........roanoke catholic hosting fishburne military.

The celtics up big 48-0 in the 4th..1.

After a scoring bonanza in the first half roanoke catholic spent the second trying to hold on to the shutout, halting the fishburne offense.2.

A healthy dose of aj bennet kept the clock ticking as the celtics roll.

Roanoke catholic improves to 2-1 on the season shutting out fishburn military 48-0.

More scores on this week 3.....eastern montgomery gets their frirst win on the season 33-0 over craing county.parry mccluer gets a 47-0 shutout win over stone wall jackson and we have some more scores for you james river gets their first win on the season 34-19 over chathamand number 9 george wythe goes to 3-0 on the season beating marion 41- 20.

Our final batch of highlights the north cross raiders looking to 3-0 on the season taking on blessed sacrament.

This game didn't go to the dogs.....1st quarter north cross sack......davis call & josh greenway on the sandwich.

North cross goes to the air.....miles lowman goes highman....to nariq bailey......10 yard td.......7-0 raiders.

Issac harris for the raiders....punishing td run...14-0 raiders.

North cross rolls to a 3-0 start beating blessed sacrament 53-7 altavista goes to 3-0 with a 40 14 win over greenville county the colones christian gilber with 2 tds we have one high school game for saturday as ves will host covenant at 2pm in lynchburg.

We have more high school coverage a little later in the show, but up next we head to the college gridiron as its the night before the battle at bristol with virginia tech taking on 17th ranked tennessee ... We'll talk about that next as virginia sports live rolls on...