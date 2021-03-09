PH Band gets ready for the big stage!

Taking a halftime break from the highlights......its appropriate because high school bands hit the field for halftime football games.

Recented i checked in on the patrick henry high school band as they will be performing on a bigger stage next year.

13-171:05-1:09 as mariah mentioned they ph band will perform at carnegie hall in new york next april.

The band is raising money for there trip.

If you would like to help the band...go to virginiafirst.com another