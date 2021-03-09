Bristol Motor Speedway is filling up with campgrounds

Campgrounds around the bristol motor speedway are filling up.

Some people started coming in earlier this week to start tailgating.

We caught up with a couple from our area who are rooting for the hokies and staying next to the track.

Nick harper/camper: "we came down last night.

We're camping until sunday.

We're making a whole weekend out of it.

We have our tailgate set up and are having a good ol' time."

Bristol is no stranger to people looking to make a vacation out of its events.

The speedway has its own campgrounds for race