SULLIVAN ANIMALS 9-10-16

A little after 1:00pm on saturday sullivan police received some community tips and information from the sullivan county humane society, that a condemned home was housing animals in deplorable conditions.along with the sullivan county sheriff's office and indiana state police, they got a warrant and entered this home at 311 east washington street in sullivan.immediately after entering police discovered numerous amounts of animal feces and urine, flea infestation, dry animal food scattered about and no running water.they also found one male pitbull, one pregnant female pitbull, two other mixed breed dogs, four live rabbits and twenty-one deceased rabbits.

All of the animals appeared emaciated and were taken into custody of the sullivan humane society.in the backyard of the residence, officers discovered two burial sites which contained what appeared to be two bludgeoned dogs and one rabbit.isp and the sullivan police department are continuing to investigate leads related to the case.

((cody))if you have any information related to this case or the males entering the residence, please call the isp at 765-653-4114 or the sullivan police department at 812-268-4353.