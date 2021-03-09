ISP Investigates Deadly Motorcycle Crash

Vyacheslav Zinchenko was killed near Altoona

A motorcycle crash that killed a man earlier this morning in altoona.

Jacob: it happened around 7-30 on highway 65 near the hubbel bridge in altoona.

That's where 20- year-old vyacheslav zinchenko of osceola went off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Zinchenko was launched from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The iowa state patrol is still investigating what caused the crash.

