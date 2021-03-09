Disaster Reaady

In the unpredictable world we live in, conditions can change rapidly and so does the knowledge needed to respond in an emergency.

Wcbi's victoria bailey tells us; with any disaster, it's best to have a plan.

Santee ezell black girls rock founder these past weekends have been sunny and bright; but one shouldn't forget to plan for a disaster.

"you know anything can happen.

We know house fires can happen.

We know that hurricanes and tornado season so we want them to be prepared and always."

Keith gibson wcbi "this is our quiet tornado season.

Early fall, once we get into the winter time november, december and beyond that's when storms really become active around here.

So like i said this is the time of season to have that severe action plan in place."

And your never too young to be apart of the plan.

Randy skinner emergency management " the sooner the better if we can get them at a younger age and at least let them catch specific points of it.

By the time they get older if we continue to do that when they reach a certain age they will already have a better understanding."

The event in calhoun county included food and fun along with safety demonstrations however; the organizer says she hopes the people take away.... more.

"we don't just want people to come and get a pom pom and a book; we want you to get the information we want you to know what goes in a disaster kit we want you to know who are your local emas contacting your fire department and you police department.

In calhoun county i'm victoria bailey wcbinews.