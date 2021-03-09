5 Things About Wise

Fantasy Football: 9/10/16
Is five things you didn't know about deatrich wise.
>> celebrity crush.
>> hands down, that would be alicia keyes.
?
Some want it all but i don't want to do it all, if it ain't you baby ?
>> favorite movie.
>> family eight.
That is a good movie.
>> get your stinking paws off me you damn dirty ape.
>> favorite athlete.
>> i love watching him.
>> and he will get written down by julius.
>> favorite tv show.
>> oh, that is a good one.
>> it was you.
It is time you need it.
>> hidden talent.
>> i can't do that now.
It is impossible.
I guess play a saxophone hopefully in the near future i can show everybody what i have got.
?
>> yes, playing the saxophone so maybe we can get a dual concert.
Bill clinton and deatrich wise a little competition.
>> i bought tickets to that.
We can put it in barn hill and make it real acoustically real.
>> catch him up on some good movies.
Planet of as.
Favorite movie.
That is what he said.
What is going on.
>> got a little fun.
>> there is five things.
>> no we have to switch that.
We have five things with deatrich wise a good thing.
>> we appreciate the hard work.
Have another one next week.
>> absolutely.
>> what is coming up after the break, guys?
Free food.
>> talk to me.
>> cooper's bbq from across the street.
He came to show off how good his stuff is feed
