Remembering 9/11 -10pm

The 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks was remembered in Millington, a place with a rich military history and where so many people here and across the Mid-South answered the call and enlisted for service.

Today ... hundreds of people across the mid-south ... took time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacriface ... their lives ... to serve and protect ... on september 11th ... 2001.

bag pipes were heard throughout downtown as memphians lined second street and adams avenue to remember those who lost their lives on 9-11.

firefighters and police officers stood at attention.

the national anthem glaring.

and then ... there was this.

"what happened to that guy?"

the russell boys ... all decked out in their firefighter gear ... sons of a memphis firefighter ... asking questions about 9-11.

their father ... lt.

John russell with the memphis fire department ... had just joined the force when the terrorist attack changed american lives.

Lt.

John russell/memphis fire department: "i was getting my picture taken for the annual when the first plane hit."

Russell's wife brings the kids to the rememberance service every year and answers questions.

Kristen russell/firefighter wife: "it's the firefighters and police officers that put their lives out there, away from families.

And, they are in harm's way.

And, they do are doing it to save somebody they don't know."

which is why the russells say ... they will continue to let their children hear the bells toll ... and the bagpipes blare!

year after year.

Lt.

John russell/memphis fire department: "it's important to never forget and keep the memory of all the firefighters and all the civil servants that gave their lives that day to never forget."

and ... city officials ... were also in attendance.

Here's what they had to say about remebering those who gave the ultimate sacriface on 9-11.

Mayor jim strickland/memphis mayor: "we're gathered here today to remember the people that lost their lives on 9-11 and hopefully inspire us to be better citizens, just to serve our fellow man like the police officers and firefighters who lost their lives all across the country on 9-11."

Dir.

Mike rallings/mpd: "we honor the sacriface of the first responders, and we also rekindle a spirit of community service at home as we move forward."

Chief gina sweat/mfd: "this is a time to remember what our brothers and sisters did in new york fifteen years ago.

They were true heroes, american heroes."

those who came out ... and lined the streets ... said it was important they were there.

Steve anderson/hope volunteer: "they gave their lives.

They work in a dangerous situation, and they're here to protect us."

Garrie butts/atlanta visitor: "thanks for your service.

We appreciate it."

another special 9-11 rememberance event ... took place today in millington.

Nat pop 'singing" the front lawn ... of the northridge woodhaven funeral home on highway 51 ... was covered with nearly 3-thousand flags.

That was to honor those lives lost ... 15 years ago today.

Students at millington high school ... who were just babies when the 9-11 attacks occurred ... also contributed artwork.

And attendees ... signed a banner ... to say 'thank you' to the first responders who died in new york on 9-11 ... and those who still protect us locally today.

After the service ended ... those who attended ... also participated in a half mile remembrance walk ... to honor those victims. and in shanksville, pennsylvania ... hundreds of people gathered for a moment of silence.

It was observed at the time that flight 93 ... crashed into a field near the town.

Flight 93 was headed to san francisco, california ... from newark, new jersey.

presidential candidate ... hillary clinton ... has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

That's according to her doctor ... who says the diagnosis was made ... friday.

Clinton abruptly left the 9-11 commemoration event in new york this morning.

A video posted on twitter ... showed her clearly stumbling as she walked away.

Clinton's doctor ... says she has been put on antibiotics to treat pneumonia.

The doctor also says ... the presidential nominee became overheated ... and dehydrated this morning.

Tennessee congresswoman ... dianne black ... commented on clinton's health earlier today.

Congressman diane black "im a nurse and i don't want to speculate with what went on with hillary clinton we dont know...butted to i do think that we have to make sure that whoever is going to be our commander in chief is healthy and ready for that service."

Clinton is now recovering nicely.