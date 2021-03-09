Air National Guard reflects on 9/11

Sunday was the last day of the Fort Wayne Air Show, but with the day marking 15 years since the September 11th attacks, the Indiana Air National Guard came together to remember.

Wfft's jeannie mcbride joins us live in the studio with more.september 11th, 2001... a day the united states will never forget.

It's been 15 years and every time this day roles around, americans connect in unity.

Today- though the air show was going on, the piolts and other service air- men and women - paid respect and reflected how 9/11 changed their lives forever.

(nat sound)the sound of the thunderbirds filled the air today in fort wayne.

Today, that sound is greeted with cheers and applause, but 15 years ago, it was a sound that drew fear.cornol kyle noel and cornol pat renwick - commanders 122nd fighter wing 0:15"everybody asks you remember where you were that morning and i actualy remember very cearly.

I was in the break room in the front of the squadran in front of the operatons desk getting ready to fly and somebody came in and said 'hey turn on the tv' someone just ran into the world trade center."cornol kyle noel and cornol pat renwick were both working when the news of all the 9/11 attacks took place - in the air above chicago, in case attacks were to occur; however, fear didn't take over for them, but the determination to defend their country."we're always prepared to take the airplane and do what it's intended for.

We were ready to go and do the mission, we knew what we had to do and how to do it.""it was an eerie kind of feeling to fly for four hours, refulings, flying, and not knowing when and if we'd be tasked to go and do something for the rest of our country."

As time has past, buildings have been fixed, rebuilt and lives have moved forward.

But we will never forget.

"we're grateful for those we have have served and we just want everyone to know and our great community to know we are always ready, always prepared, and we're always on point and will stand guard.

It's been 15 years and cornl noel and cornol renwick were both in agreement that life still hasn't gone back to what was considered 'normal' before 9/11, but the united states came together as a country: united in red, white and blue, when we needed it most.

