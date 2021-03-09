Primary Day on Tuesday in Delaware

State primary -- with polls opening at 7 a-m.

Only voters registered with a particular party can vote -- in other words it's a closed primary -- independent voters cannot cast ballots.

A big decision to be made in this primary -- is the republican side of the governor's race.

Representative colin bonini is taking on lacey lafferty.

Democratic candidate and current congressman john carney is running unopposed for his party.

Meanwhile -- sean goward and andrew groff are also running unopposed for the libertarian and green parties -- respectively.

Another decision for voters -- who is running on the democratic side to replace john carney in congress.

There are four candidates here -- sean barney -- michael miller senior lisa rochester -- and bryan townsend -- who is currently a state senator in district 11.

Then there are those running for lieutenant governor-- there are six candidates for the democratic side -- they are sherry dorsey bradley eaby -- gregory fuller senior bethany hall-long kathleen mcguiness and finally - ciro poppiti the third.

The other races that will be finalized tomorrow are for insurance commissioner -- state representatives in district 14, 33, and 35.

Then there's the democratic side of the third levy court district -- and finally -- who will be the republican nominee running for both the second and third district of the sussex county council.

Now -- all this sets up who will be running in the general election in november.

