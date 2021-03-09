DIY: Sugar wafer pencil cookies

Jessica and Stacey show us how to make cookies that have the "write" stuff.

>>> welcome back to living well.

School's back in session for a couple weeks now.

I saw this on pinterest and thought we need to make it.

It is from shaken together life.

Pencil cookies.

A great snack for school parties they need to attend.

I don't th there are too many allergies in these.

I think it does have gluten in it.

>> most likely.

>> as far as peanut allergies, it is something great to take in to school.

I love to find products that you don't need a lot of ingredients.

You need vanilla waifers and chocolate chips.

I found these at walmart.

I got the bright pink one.

>> perfect.

They look just like pencils.

>> i'll move this out of the way.

>> they are so cute.

>> we'll get our camera shot.

I put them in to two bowls that are microwaveable.

Use plastic.

If you use glass it kind of hurts your hands to take them out.

I put them in to here.

If you are making these with kids, you want to do this part unless your child is old enough.

Take the ends and make a point.

>> you're sharpening the pencil.

>> there you go.

>> awesome.

>> that's it.

Easy pesy.

Then you can eat the part you left off.

We'll dip that in.

There is a little technique.

You have to be gentle.

These are fragile cookies.

You just go around and around.

Wipe that on the edge.

>> you've done this a time or two.

>> i have.

>> then i'm going to do the same with the edge of the pencil.

The hard part is it is so fragile you have to be careful.

Be very, very gentle as you're doing it.

Always go up against the side like that.

That works best.

>> there we go.

>> you always get the chocolate that perfect consistency.

>> that one was a little bit stiffer.

For the tip of the pencil take these chips.

Find the ones that say mini.

They're super bitty-itty.

That's the led of your pencil, if you will.

Put that on top.

Have the part that's pointy for the tip of your pencil.

How easy was that?

>> i didn't mess it up this time.

>> it doesn't look bad.

>> that's something easy you can do with your kids.

I had trouble with the white consistency.

It's not as gooey.

Have it so it is not too drippy but thick enough.

You can use this for a class party.

Somebody had an idea in the breakroom.

They said -- you know the black writer we had from the project?

We could have written no.

2 on them.

>> that would have been so cute.

That's an idea.

You can make colored pencils.

Go to pinterest.com and look for featured on living well.

I usually put the date underneath it.

I have not put the date undernea today's.

I changed the info for it.

You can go back and look at the things we made in the past year or so.

I always post there.

What do you think, stacey?

>> we've done some fun stuff.

>> guess what's coming next week?

>> something fall or pumpkin?

>> we'll have this on our living well facebook page.

That is our diy.

We'll cheers these now that they're kind of dry.

That