Court decision could jeopardize casino revenue given to coun

A state supreme court decision could put erie countys local casino revenue in jeopardy.

Jeopardy.mount airy casino in the poconos is having their case heard by the supreme court to argue that the 10 million dollars given in local revenue each year is unconstitutional.a decision that could afffect the money that presque isle downs and casino gives to the county.

Erie county gaming revenue authority executive director perry wood says they have hired a government relations firm to go to harrisburg and d-c to fight for the interests of the authority.

"we would not be able to fund the youth and 3 education programs that are working to help the youth unemployment rate we wouldn't be able to help small business loan funds that have helped almost 100 companies in the last three years start up or expand and we wouldn't be able to find the main streets and special events across erie county" the authority says they have known about the case for a couple months which is why they have government firm