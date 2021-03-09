island fire 6p

As "macho" and was at his house the night of the shooting.

She said gomez and carter did not get along.

In her words, she said their personalities clashed.

In a conversation she had with gomez, she says he told her if he had any more arguments with carter he would "take care of it."

She says when he said those words, he made a hand motion that resembled shooting a gun.

She says she briefly mentioned it to carter's mother on the phone in the early morning hours after the incident.

She gave a formal statement to police in march of this year.

Trial will resume tomorrow with testimony from another witness, more officers and the doctor who completed the autopsy.

The commonwealth expects to rest their case tomorrow.

(lauren) reporting live, lauren handley, wtaj news.

(john) here's a live look at the fire at the island club in altoona, our lauren handley will join us with more on the damage (carolyn) plus a 2 -year old returns home after colliding with a van yesterday in elk county.

We have reaction from the father (john) good evening, thanks for watching, at this hour crews are still fighting a fire at the island bar in altoona (carolyn) the first fire calls came in around 4 p-m and folks said they could see the flames from i-99.

(carolyn) "the island" is at 1304 new mill run road.

There were reports of some people who had to be removed from the building.

The roof of the island has collapsed from the flames.

Our lauren handley joins us from the scene of the fire lauren, what updates do you have?

(lauren)