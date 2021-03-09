Several Erie-area car dealers indicted on fraud charges by f

A federal indictment is handed down against several people from a well known car dealershi.

An erie auto dealer and several others in the car business have been indicted by the federal government on variety of fraud charges.

It all stems from a federal raid on rick weaver buick at 12th and liberty earlier this year.that's when the f-b-i, pennsylvania state police, erie police and the national insurance crime bureau searched the records of weaver buick and infinity automotive at 24th and state street.

Indicted is 40 year adam weaver of fairview...45 year old doug grooms of edinboro...and 34 year old adam coover of harborcreek.

According to the federal government, this trio of car dealers allegedly defauded loan providers by using straw purchasers to buy vehicles and then finance them for more than their actual value.

Value.grooms was sales manager at rick weaver buick at the time.he's already been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding community chevrolet in meadville out of more than 450-thousand dollars while working there.in a seperate indictment, 49 year old brian vergotz of summit township was indicted for a similar scheme with adam coover.all of these crimes allegedly occured from may 2015