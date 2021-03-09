Lynchburg Hillcats prep for Game 3 of Mills Cup

The Hillcats and Pelicans split the first two games in Myrtle Beach.

Hillcats put together quite the regular season this year, and now they're looking to keep that same success rolling deep in the postseason.

the hillcats take on myrtle beach tonight in game three of the mills cup championship series.

Travis, it's been a fun ride for the hillcats this postseason.

It took a decisive game three to move past the potomac nationals in the divisional round.

And now in the championship series, they were fortunate to split games one and two in this five- game series with the myrtle beach pelicans, meaning the hillcats have to win two of the last three to win the championship, but the good news is the remaining three games are all right here in lynchburg.

Mark budzinski/hillcats' manager: yeah, we were down to our last out in the series versus potomac obviously and were fortunate to go fourteen innings and win that game and get to this series where the first game went to extra innings as well so the guys have persevered and battled every single pitch to get to this point and hopefully they'll continue to do the same.

Tyler krieger/hillcats' second baseman: just going down to myrtle beach and pulling away one game, pulling away two would have been awesome but walking away with one out of two was something and i think it put us in a good spot to come back here and play in front of our home crowd.

They've been awesome ever since i got up here.

It's fun playing here so it should be exciting.

First pitch is coming up at 6:30 tonight

