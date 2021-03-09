NY State looking for volunteers for mentoring program

New york state is looking for mentors to help mold selected students to success.

Binghamton's noon rotary featured guest speaker, melinda sanderson, director of the new york state mentor program.

It was first established by mario cuomo in the late 1980s and was modified when a change in leadership took over in 1994.

It was reintroduced by governor andrew cuomo at last year's state of the state address.

It's a weekly program where volunteer mentors meet 1 on 1 with 4th, 5th and 6 grade students.

Sanderson says they're looking to help kids that just need an extra boost.<nys mentorm director melinda sanderson says, "the children that we select are on the verge of or are ripe for success.

If having a caring adult in their lives could make a significant difference, that's the child we want."> jim ehmke says: new york state has recruited over 500 mentors so far.

Local partners include binghamton university, promise zone along with modern marketing concepts.

If you're interested in mentoring, log on to binghamton homepage dot com for a link to more information.