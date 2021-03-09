Lourdes Hospital announces partnership with cancer network

This is newschannel 34.lourdes d a partnership with what many consider to be the best cancer center in america.

Lourdes has become a certified member of the m-d anderson cancer network.

Houston-based m-d anderson is dedicated solely to ending cancer.

Under an affiliation process that began 2 years ago, lourdes is now part of anderson's quality assurance program and has access to all of its clinical trials.

Plus, lourdes nurses and physicians can engage in peer-to-peer reviews of any challenging cases.

<in: 11:12:55 out: 11:13:13 director, lourdes cancer center says, "they can send the information to md anderson electronically with their cell number and a specialist from md anderson will call them back on their cell phone and discuss it with them.

For as long as it needs to be discussed.

You don't find that everywhere."

In: 11:07:30 out: 11:07:43 lourdes president & ceo kathy connerton says, "this is an incredible opportunity to work with an outstanding academic center.

And to have our program, which is an outstanding program in this community, be able to bring a full-scale approach to cancer care."> jim ehmke says: oncologists from throughout the network hold weekly video-conferences to discuss the latest in cancer care.chief nursing offica miller says this new arrangement allows local patients access to m-d anderson's world-renowned expertise while remaining close to home.

<chief nursing officer linda miller says, "that is so important to patients and their families when they're going through being newly diagnosed with cancer and all of their treatment."> jim ehmke says: lourdes cancer specialists will also have the opportunity to present especially rare or complex cases to m-d anderson's tumor board.