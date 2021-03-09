Republic Beats Ozark 5-1 In Softball Showdown

Girls high school softball tonight, 6-and-2 ozark paying a visit to unbeaten 9-and-3 republic.

Republic was down 1-nothing in the 1st inning... but not for long.

Grace tran-tham bloops this single into shallow left field, that scores sydney phillips and it's a 1-1 game.

Same inning.

More runs for rep-mo.

Julia higgins slaps this to first, just out of reach of aly faught, that scores karliegh summers it's 2-one republic.

Rachel rook in the circle for republic and she would make things difficult for ozark, she strikes out the side here to end the 2nd.

Rook finished the game with 15 strikeouts.

In the fourth, still a one run game when ozarks.

Emma taylor with a diving catch saves a run, that ends the