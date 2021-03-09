Neighbors on Edge During Search got Murder Suspect

A mass shooting in hot springs -- police are hot on the trail... of the second person they think was involved.

This after multiple people say they may have spotted him.

Five people were shot in that hot springs neighborhood last thursday.

One of them has died.

Police have gotten at least two tips in the last 24 hours about this man -- stephon harris.

((caitlin))police got a call this afternoon from someone who said they believed they saw harris go into one of these duplexes behind me police and swat came out searching the units.

People who live here say they had guns pointed at the duplexes and were using a megaphone to call harris's name.

Several families were evacuated during the swat situation.

Joseph newsome was home at the time with his four kids (joseph newsome, family evacuated during suspect search) "they're hollering at our apartment complex and i'm like i am ok i'm sorry i don't know what's going on.

It was confusing and a little scary cause i didn't know if i needed to be there."

((caitlin)) newsome said officers helped him get his family out and to safety police did not find harris in the homes he is still on the run.

After about 4+ hours people who live here were allowed to go back home.

Reporting in hot springs i'm caitlin rearden kark 4 news.

