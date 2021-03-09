White Punt Return for TD

Again we have a quarterback controversy in baton rouge..

But i'm tired of talking about that..

Let's talk about green oaks grad tredavious white..

White leads the s-e-c in punt return average..

And if you counted all the yards he ran on saturday's punt return for touchdown..

He'd probably lead the nation as well..

He just about gave his head coach a heart attack during that play..

Les miles:"it was no, no no, and then it went go, go.

I swear it was exactly what happened.

I was madder than hell initially, i was like what are you doing?

He knew where the corner was."

Tre'davious white:"i better make a play or everybody is going to be mad at me.

I was just ready to run into the end zone because i was so tired.

I feel like if i had another 20 yards to go, they probably would have caught me from behind."

Lsu takes on mississippi state on saturday..

Kickoff set for 6 o'clockwill it be brandon harris or danny etling under center..

Who knows with les miles making the decision the s-e-c announcing the 20-17 schedule..

And no more thanksgiving football for the tigers..

They'll open with b-y-u from n-r-g stadium..

They also play chattanooga, syracuse and troy..

With crossover conference games against florida and tennessee as for the razorbacks..