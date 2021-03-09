virginia tech football

Back in 2002, hamp-ton native and former nba star allen iverson gave his famous practice press conference rant.

Now you might be wondering where im going with this .... well as virginia tech prepares for their acc opener with boston college, the hokies are stressing good practice habits.

Jermaine ferrell has more from blacksburg.

19-2331-3638-431:19-1:24the seeds of virginia tech loss to tennessee seemed to be planted last week leading up to the game.players and coaches at the start of last week noticed the teams wasn't practicing well at all.

The hokies know they can't have a repeat performance on the practice field this week.right before we started our scout periods i kinda got the defenses up.

We have to picke it up and play with some passion.

And show emotion when we are out here.

Rather than going through the motions.

And that is up to us to get it fixed.

Through our leadership on the team and our coaching staff.

We have to have better preparation.

Now with the first two game in the rear view mirror for virginia tech.

The focus shifts to boston college this saturday of course one big thing that is be9ing stressed is discipline meaning that virginia tech has to cut down on their penalties and turnovers.

The most dissipointing thing in the last two weeks is our lack of discipline that is some thing we pride ourselves on.

I try to pride our teams on.

That's not to say their will ever be penalties.

We have been inadiquete.

To say the least and take car of the football.

So there are some clear things we have to work on.

We show glimpses on what we can be.

In the first quarter against tennessee.

Again just like coach fuente preaches.

We have to even out the high and lows.

We can not get to high and we cannot get to low.

In blacksburg, jermaine ferrell wfxr sports.

Meanwhile the virginia cavaliers will be on the road this saturday for a game at uconn.

