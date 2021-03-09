Missing West Memphis 3-Year-Old Found Safe

A West Memphis toddler has been found safe after she went missing for three hours Tuesday.
A 3-year old west memphis girl -- missing for nearly 3-hours was found safe.
Brandon: malia dear was reported missing from the oak view apartments on south 20th street -- just before five tonight.
Cw 30's leah kraus is live in west memphis.
Leah -- where was she?
Leah: everyone cheered when that little girl was found...lets take you straight to the video... sherina dear/ mother "i tought i lost her.
I thought i lost the world....i got the world!
I love you baby...yeah.
I love you thank god... thank god... lavonda smith/ grandma "happy and joyful i seen that hump in the pillow but i never would have guessed my grandbaby climbed up under the covers of my bed and went to sleep.
I just called 911 i couldnt find her.
Leah: tears all around...everyone just happy this story has a happy ending... live in west memphis ar leah kraus cw 30 news.
