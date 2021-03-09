Burger King builds new restaurant in Hamilton

Burger king restaurant is going up in hamilton.

The new b-k is taking shape on the landscape off highway 93 just north of hamilton.

Kevin maki reports.

People driving past the construction site may have wondered what's being built here.

Nbc montana talked with site contractor jake johnson of salt lake city, utah by phone.

Johnson says it's a 45-hundred square foot b-k restaurant with a play area for kids.

He says the franchise is out of salt lake city.

Construction workers are making good progress.

"we're framing walls.

We're setting trusses today.

We're going to use this crane start using trusses to get the roof on this place right now."

There's little downtime as workers take advantage of the good weather.

Chuck dahlquist is a local crane operator.

"the trusses are manufactured down south in darby and they were delivered this morning and they're setting on the roof in 32 inch centers and we set them up one at a time."

Johnson says of the 20 subcontractors he is using the majority of the w0rkers on site are from western montana.

They'll be working through the end of october.

"you got all your electrical, mechanical, plumbing sheetrock painters concrete.

For whopper eaters it's welcome news.

"kind of had an idea it was a burger king.

Hoping.

Now we know so that's excellent.

We're really excited."

Site contractor jake johnson says he builds burger kings all over the region and has had overwhelmingly positive response.

He says not all communities he builds in are that welcoming.

But not everybody is thrilled.

"i don't think it adds anything to the character of hamilton.

I'd rather it be a unique restaurant instead of a chain or a franchise."

Some people nbc montana talked to say they don't eat fast food and won't be customers.

But many burger king fans who go to missoula's bk's are happy to have one closer to home.

Burger king says this francise is a standard sized restaurant.

It's expected the b-k could open in november.

Kevin maki, nbc montana.