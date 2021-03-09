Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs make final preparations

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will drop the puck on their home ice for the first time ever October 21st.

Professional hockey in Roanoke is now just a little more than a month away.

Wdbj-7's shayne dwyer follows up with the team to see if they will be ready.

"the excitement is building at the berglund center.

Right now the berglund center is setting up for cirque du soleil and then carrie underwood is on deck.

And then after that, all attention turns to making fresh ice.

It was only about a year ago when a professional hockey team back in roanoke moved from dream to reality.

Now, the big moment is closing in.

"i was just talking to one of our local owners and he said that you know he remembers when it was a year and a half our and now we're coming up on one month, it's just kind of a surreal feeling."

Tickets have been selling all summer long, and the team says many of today's buyers are season ticket holders of roanoke's team of yesterday, the express.

And they want their same seats .

"we have sold around 850 season tickets and that has blown every goal out of the water, so far that's been more than every other team in the league which is awesome because we haven't even played a game yet."

The berglund center spent the last months polishing the arena with upgraded seats and a new ice rink chiller.

Now it's time to build the team.

"coach ftorek has set it up to be invitation only tryouts and then around the middle of october will release our roster and he'll get practices going and everything."

"i'm trying to put together the best team we can as far as character guys, we want everyone to be a great individual and then it's my job to make them great hockey players."

All that's left is to fine tune what's already in place, and capatalize on the buzz.

"i've been in a couple of different markets and i haven't ever really seen an excitement build up quite like this."

"there's still time to left to get in on the action.

Single game tickets go on sale thursday.

In roanoke, shayne dwyer wdbj-7."

