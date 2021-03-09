The City of Abilene Addresses Water Concerns

Good evening.

Residents of abilene made their concerns known about their higher than normal water bills, and today the city responded.

Responded.krbc's jon mcmichael was at the press conference today and found out what the city investigation revealed.

3 <<thousands of abilene citizens are saying that their water bills are higher than anticipated.

I am not using additional water.

Many residents are claiming they are paying twice what they normally would.

The last month, actually, it doubled.

But despite claims from citizens, the city today stated that water bills are higher because water consumption is higher.

We have no evidence that the meter reading system or the utility billing process has failed.

All we have data to indicate is that more water is being produced because more people are consuming it, therefore bills are higher.

A statement that has confused several citizens.

Why's everyone having this huge increase?

However the city is standing by the functionality of the meters in place and claiming that if the meter reads water usage, water usage did occur.

What happened after it passes through your meter, we have no idea.

Hanna explained that if someone is experiencing a higher than normal bill, it may be that their water usage has bumped them into a higher tier.

The city charges by 1,000 gallon increments and uses a 3 tier system.

, with each tier charging higher rates than the last.

Tier one covers up to 6000 gallons, tier 2 up to 15, and tier 3 16 plus.

And all this helps to explain why some customers may receive the same bill twice.

We bill in thousand gallon increments.

It's possible to get the same bill twice.

Another question addressed today was whether or not the city ever estimated water bills.

The answer?

Yes, if the water meter is innaccessible.

However, estimates according to the city, aren't just guesses by city staff.

Nobody in the billing office has the authority to just go in and make a number up.

It's based on your historical consumption patterns.

The city says, since may, of abilene's 40,000 water customers, less than 5% each month estimated bills.

I recognize these answers aren't going to be the people want to hear but they are the answers that 3 jon thank you--the city did state that 191 of the 733 july estimates--- could have negatively impacted customer accounts.

And credits will be issued to those customers.

And we asked you-- your thoughts on the matter..

Matter..dede says-- our bill went from 50 dollars to 200 dollars.and rosie says--- maybe someone wasn't reading the meters right and now they are making up for it.

for more information on how water bill estimations work,