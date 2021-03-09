You Magazine: Fall Fashion Issue

Models in the studio.

>>> welcome back.

Look at this month's cover of you magazine.

That is joan johnson, executive director of the women's empowerment center at the ymca in downtown green bay.

>> millaine: help women dress for success.

There's the woman's career closet and how they outfit women for lifetime of success.

>> lisa: elizabeth is here along with kristi.

Delve a little bit more into that cover issue.

Talk about how she empowers women to dress for success.

>> guest: she is one of those people you meet and you think what kind spirit and what an amazing person.

She has tips about how she helps empower women such as believe in yourself.

It seems simple, but can be hard to do on a daily basis.

We are always trying to be our best, but we also want to be ourselves and talk about what's important to us.

>> lisa: you're going have to pick up the magazine.

>> millaine: kirsty has so many different style options.

First of all, your outfit is adorable.

It is so cute.

>> guest: thank you.

We have a huge fashion guide.

We have five models.

I have a few looks inspired by those we will be seeing in the fashion issue.

First, we have sam.

She has addressee, date night look.

That's a trend that's back again.

[laughter].

We were seeing it a lot.

We are seeing chokers all over the place.

We have this great velvet tunic in this bronzing color.

In the fall, as soon as temperatures start cooling, it's a great time to wear these more luxurious fabrics.

For date night, it's a great time to do it.

We added a dress underneath.

Their sparkle and platform shoes.

We think this is a lovely date night look.

>> lisa: if we are not a bearlike person, can we wear leggings under that?

>> guest: no leggings, but tights.

>> lisa: thanks.

>> guest: next we have erika.

She is in our boutique look.

This is what fall layering is all about.

It's the comfortable dress and cozy cardigan.

All of these beautiful, rich colors we get to where.

The address is $49 and the sweater is $69.

It's a really beautiful sweater.

We love the print.

The black and tan is really fun.

It works with more outfits.

Those are from the heel in downtown green bay.

This is the outfit to wear to so many occasions in the fall.

Mostly branching and boat taking.

>> millaine: i will add that to my calendar.

>> guest: finally we have jodi.

She is in some work out wear.

In our fall fashion issue, we have a great leisure where section.

We call it that because we know how many of us love to go.

This is from pure bar.

Have a great selection of workout clothes.

You have the tank and then these are blue camo leggings.

They have amazing leggings in all kinds of cool colors and prints.

We pull over this and she is good to go outside.

>> lisa: the fall fashion issue is