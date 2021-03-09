ELECTRIC VEHICLE CAR SHARE 09-14-16

The biggest shifts in technology, software and devices that affect our lives.

Edward snowden wants president obama to grant him a pardon.

Snowden faces violations of the espionage act for revealing classified information.

He says the leaks were moral and ethical because they revealed the scope of n-s-a surveillance.

He also says they prompted significant and much needed changes to surveillance laws.

A film about snowden hits theaters friday.

=== rapper nelly needs some help paying his i-r-s bill the internal revenue service says he owes more than two-point-four million dollars.

To show their support, fans have been streaming nelly's music on spotify... some with the volume down.

If his hit "hot in herre" gets 287-million 176-thousand and 547-times, he'll have enough royalties to clear the tax lien.

=== netflix enlists the help of the f-c-c to end data caps.

The entertainment giant says usage caps intentionally discourage streaming video.

Comcast and other internet providers have been instituting data caps as a means to make more money.

Netflix wants the f-c-c to outlaw that practice.

== amazon is adding free audiobooks and a digital audio service called audible channels to the ever-growing list of perks for members of its prime program.

Audible channels feature a blend of original programs, comedy, lectures and audio editions of news stories and articles.

The channels are accessible by downloading the audible app.

A selection of 50 rotating audiobooks, such as matthew quick's "the silver linings playbook," will be available.

=== and -- "groundhog day" is coming to broadway.

The musical based on the 1993 movie starring bill murray will open this spring at the august wilson theater in new york - after starting in london.

Critics in london seemed to enjoy the production that opened this summer with andy karl in the bill murray role.

No word on who will be in the broadway cast.

Apple users who were quick to download its latest i-o-s 10 software tuesday were subject to a major bug that left devices temporarily useless.

Not long after the company rolled out its new mobile operating system, some users complained it "bricked" their iphones and ipads.

Bricking refers to an issue that blocks access to your phone with a black screen.

Users who experienced a failed update were required to plug devices into computers and connect to itunes to restore the system.

Samsung is rolling out a plan to cool down those who are worried about the batteries on their galaxy note 7 smartphones overheating.

The company is putting out a software update for the phones.

The software fix will keep the phones from recharging beyond the 60-percent mark.

Samsung plans to issue new note 7's with batteries that the company says won't be prone to overheating next week.

You know about chattanooga's bike-share program -- now, you can do the same thing with an electric vehicle.

The car sharing is one of only a few programs like this in the country.

News 12's brian didlake shows us how it works.

Green commuter has come to chattanooga.

For years carta and tva have proposed building an infrastructure for electric vehicles.

They have entered into a mutual partnership ...with the goal of making the cars available for rent throughout the city.

Chattanooga mayor andy berke and county mayor jim coppinger were on hand for the very first plug- in.

"we've learned lots of thinbgs through research projects.

The cars are really efficient, easy to maintain .

They cost less to drive than gasoline vehicles and they are better for the environment, for driving.

So we are really excited about this and the oppurtuinty for people to learn about electric vehicles and to drive them themselves."

The cars will cost 9-dollars an hour to rent, but the gren commuter team hope people will make use of them for short trips.

"but if we use a vehicle locally in chattanooga the range of the vehicle, the rnake of the vehicle naft so you can go across the city and go multiple times without having to recharge."

The goal is to create a transportation system throughout the county that will be environmentally friendly, affordable, and easy to use.

Once you are registered, you can just pick one up at one of the 20 locations all over the greater chattanooga area...and make that quick trip.

"we're gonna have 20 cars at 20 locations around the city.

You can pickj them up.

They are identified by name plaques and they are on the license plates .

It's all app based, you can lock it and unlock it and access the vehicle from your phone."

In chattanooga, brian didlake, news 12 now.

