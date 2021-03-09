News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 9-14-16

Dan Cummings and Jennifer Sanders have all your morning news in Central NY.

For the 54th district state senate-- pam helming has declared victory in the 5-way race.

She leads floyd rayburn by 190 votes.

Jennifer: in the 127th assembly district manlius giordano leads cicero town councilor mike becallo.

And in the onondaga county court judge conservative primary --matt doran and stephen dougherty are the top two vote getters.

A missing three- year-old girl is back home with her family.

Taylor kilts was reported missing around eleven yesterday morning between church and saw mill roads in the town of spafford.

Police say she was playing in the backyard with two black labs and her mom looked away and she wasn't there.

