MarketWatch: Wednesday, September 14

Chad: which airport is labeled the "world's busiest"--for the 18th year in a row...and there may be more flood damaged cars out on the street than you think.... here's don champion with your wednesday money watch.

Don champion/reporting: oil prices took a pounding tuesday after word global oil demand growth is slowing.

The international energy agency now says demand for oil won't grow as much as it originally expected, partly because of the economic slowdown in the third quarter of this year.

The price of oil has plunged over the past two years because of huge supplies.

The news about oil prices helped u-s stocks to take a plunge yesterday.

The dow fell 258 points.

The nasdaq dropped 56.

Americans are driving more than a quarter- million flood damaged cars.

According to a new study by carfax.

Research by the company found more than 271-thousand cars were reported as flood damaged by departments of motor vehicles in states.

It also found more of the cars are now back in use or now up for sale.

States with the most flood damaged cars included texas, pennsylvania and florida.

Atlanta can once again boast about being home to the world's busiest airport.

It is the 18th year in a row that hartsfield jackson has held the title.

A record-breaking 100 million passengers passed through the airport in 2015.

In new york, i'm don champion