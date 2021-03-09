Marshfield square construction VOB

Campbell.

### a major construction project -- is underway in one of webster county's most popular areas.

Shayla-- from street construction to new buildings going up things are changing quickly on the marshfield square.

Crews recently started the first phase in a streetscape improvement project.

They're making storm drain and sewer improvements as well as pedestrian improvements like curb bump outs to shorten the walk distance across the street.

Once that's done they'll also update landscaping and public seating areas to help make the square more inviting.

City leaders say these improvements, and others expected to come next year are all a part of a bigger plan to foster growth within the city and county.

"it's really economic development and a way to improve the business climate for downtown as well as improving the look of the community and the iconic downtown that's in marshfield that we have here."

The construction work will result in the loss of three parking spots around the square.

Phase one should be finished by november 1.

Despite this work the harvest festival will still be held on the marshfield square this friday and saturday.

All heavy equipment will be moved out to make it safe for attendees.

