Political Roundup: Wednesday, September 14

6.... and on ozarksfirst dot com.

Chad: today--donald trump will visit flint, michigan--the center of a water contamination crisis.

Yesterday the republican candidate unveiled plans to expand child care benefits for parents...in an effort to win over female voters.

Hillary clinton's campaign quickly dismissed the proposal as "completely un- serious."

Hena daniels has the latest.

Hena daniels/reporting: donald trump triumphantly held up a baby...moments after unveiling his plan to make childcare more affordable... with daughter, ivanka by his side.

Among other things...the proposal calls for allowing parents to fully deduct child care expenses from their income taxes...and provides guaranteed paid maternity leave: (trump) "by recapturing fraud and improper payments in the unemployment insurance program, we can provide six weeks of paid maternity leave to any mother with a newborn child whose employer does not provide the benefit."

Trump's latest appeal to women comes less than two months to the general election.

The latest abc news/washington post poll has him trailing rival hillary clinton among white-college educated female voters: (trump) "my opponent has no childcare plan.

She never will, and if it ever evolves into a plan, it'll never get done anyway."

Clinton immediately fired back on social media...tweeting a link to *her* own plan?which provides 12 weeks of paid leave for working mothers and *fathers.* as the democratic nominee continued to recover from pneumonia... president obama campaigned for her in philadelphia...where he painted trump as no friend to the working class: (obama) "he's spent most of his life trying to stay as far away from working people as he could."

Clinton is expected to return to the campaign trial tomorrow.

Hena daniels cbs news.