Richter To Play Pro Ball In Canada

One of the stars on augustana's national championship team has signed a professional contract... but it's not overseas... al richter will play for a team in prince edward island, canada... richter scored a career high 32 points in the elite 8 game when dan jansen couldn't play... he also had 26 in the championship game and was named the tournament's m-v-p... he hit on 50% of his 3's during his senior season and averaged 15 ppg... jansen is playing professionally in