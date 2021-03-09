Business Owner Recalls Helping Authorities after Bridge Coll

Available.

It's been nearly 15 years since a portion of the queen isabella memorial causeway, collapsed in the middle of the night... 8 people died, when their vehicles plummeted into the water people who rushed to the scene to help, say those are images that are hard to forget channel 5's daisy martinez is in port isabel with more ll intro: when captain stephen murphy woke up at about 2 in the morning and his friends told him the bridge had collapsed, he thought it was a bad joke, but when they got to the scene with their boat, he realized it was a grim reality pkg: stephen murphy, better known as captain murphy around here, runs a charter fishing business on south padre island... in the early hours of september 15th 2001, friends woke him up telling him part of the causeway had collapsed...he didn't buy their story, but rushed to his boat anyway... sot: in:00:39:08:26 out:00:39:25:14 capt.

Stephen murphy murphy's deep sea fishing "then i seen all the lights, you know the red and blue lights and then i realize something had happened" he drove this boat to the middle of the causeway, where several cars plummetted into the water he couldn't believe what he was looking at sot: in:00:40:50:19 out: 00:41:05:03 "it was something like the planet of the apes, like something from the future type thing, where all the world goes to heck."

"something you never expect to see?

Never, no, never- it was something else" murphy's charter boat was now on a rescue mission - at first authorities tried to keep him away, but in the middle of a dark bay, quickly changed their minds sot: in:00:40:28:18 out:00:40:46:01 capt.

Stephen murphy murphy's deep sea fishing "i had a lot of lights around my boat so then they wanted me to come in because i could light up the area and look for you know- there was cars stuck inside the pylons, or actually hanging on the pylons, and a few tailgates were coming out of the water, with a truck face down in the water" it took days for authorities to pull the bodies from the water -- but locals here quickly found out they had lost some of their own in:00:42:18:20 out:00:42:23:02 capt.

Stephen murphy murphy's deep sea fishing "it was unfortunate that we lost a lot of our locals and they were great people" for weeks, murphy continued to contribue to the efforts...his boat was used as a ferry to get people to and from the island... he says it's hard to believe 15 years have passed... there was a deep sense of unity between south padre island and port isabel, after the collapse it's faded some, he says, but the memories of that night, never will 8 people died, 3 people survived tag ll: a ceremony will be held at 9 a-m tomorrow from the base of the queen isabella memorial bridge, on the port isabel side... reporting from port isabel daisy martinez channel 5 news at 6