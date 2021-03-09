Urn Stolen from Gravesite

One woman came across an unpleasant surprise when she went to visit her mother's grave over the weekend.

20-year-old bradly walker for charges of deadly conduct.

Officials say around 11-30 last night there were reports of a drunk man shooting a gun in the 16-hundred block of elkhart.

Investigators were able to find the suspect after they heard another shot while on scene.

Police then started to evacuate neighboring apartments and that's when they saw walker.

He was arrested and taken to the lubbock county jail.

Terri cemeteries are a place for peace, closure and comfort for some... but that was hardly the case for one lubbock woman when she went to visit her mother's grave over the weekend -- and came across an unpleasant surprise.

Leslie terri -- yes the last thing she was expecting to see was that her mother's urn was stolen from atop her parent's tombstone -- leaving behind a gaping hole -- normally where she would lay down a bouquet of flowers -- now visibly home to roaches.

What began as a simple visit to the cemetery for allison hoffman over the weekend -- quickly took a down turn when she noticed something was missing allison hoffman, mother's urn was stolen from grave marker my sons and i went to my mom's gravesite which is at resthaven, and we went over there had some flowers to put on her gravesite, and when i walked over to her grave i noticed that the metal urn was missing.

Normally a place for comfort and closure -- now a frustrating image allison hoffman, mother's urn was stolen from grave marker all icould see was bunch of roaches in there and i felt uncomfotrable putting the flowers there with the roaches so i just put it behind their market.

It's freaky it's not normal lubbock police say cemetery crimes like this aren't common -- but do happen from time to time lt.

Ray mendoza, lubbock police department unfortunately we do see our share of thefts from cemetery plots and it's one of the more heartless types of crimes resthaven is unfenced and does not have security cameras on the premises -- but managers do hope to work with hoffman through the distrubing loss saying quote "we'll be happy to order a replacement at our actual cost and help mrs. hoffman in anyway that we can."

Lt.

Ray mendoza, lubbock police department the damange to the person's family that's where the most