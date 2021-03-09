Scientists No Closer in Explaining Mysterious Zika Case

Utah.

Kim f one of the most unique cases of zika is right here in utah... and it has scientists baffled.

Back in june... an elderly man from salt lake county died.

It was the first known zika related death in the continental united states.

But doctors don't know how a family member... caring for that person... got infected too.

Good4utah's surae chinn has more on this troubling case.

This is the only case thus far we don't have a clear tranmission root.

Nor do scientists.

The normal ways to get zika doesn't apply in this case.

He hadn't travel to a country where there's known wide spread transmission and he didn't have any sexual contact with anyone with the zika virus.

So now investigators are looking into how the caregiver got the virus while caring for his elderly family member who had an unusually high amount of the virus-- 100- thousand times than what doctors normally see.

That's definitely part of the hypothesis perhaps this new case contracted zika from the deceased man's bodily fluid however we haven't been able to have any conclusive evidence as part of this investigation in this case alone, the health department tested more than 200 community members, health care workers and family who came in contact with the deceased elderly man and his caregiver.

700 mosquitoes were also tested.

There were no new cases as a result.

Coco063501.mp4 00:02:010;27 it's a good sign no one else tested positive for zika so the things we are doing in utah are keeping us safe and protected from contracting the virus.

I don't know if there is a lot we can do about it.

This man recently traveled to zika stricken brazil.

I did all the precautions insect repllent my clothese sprayed you never know.

It's a big concern that this virus is out there and we don't have a handle on it.

The health department says while this cases has stumped scientists-- there's no need for more concern here.

We don't antidcipate it increases the risk for utahn here we still recommend those women who are pregnant or thinking of getting pregnant speak with their provider before traveling with known zika transmission becauswe that is the group that is at highest risk.

Surae: the health department says the caregiver has recovered and is doing well but say they may never know how he got infected in the first place.

In