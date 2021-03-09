State Police Find Body of Missing Woman

Police confirmed the body was that of Deborah Dewey

<<paul cicchini>>the weeks- long search for a missing woman is over.

One man is behind bars in connection with the death of deborah dewey.her body was buried in the yard of a vacant home ... about 20 minutes away from her apartment in ladd.w-m-b-d's shane gustafson has been following developments all day.

He joins us now with more.

Shane?<<shane gustafson>>paul - state police - didn't say much or take questions from reporters at a news conference this afternoon.

But say a search warrant - took them to a house - just blocks from where deborah dewey was found.

<<(bryce valdez/neighbor) it's the talk man, it's really the talk, nothing really happened like this."

(shane gustafson/reporting) the small town of standard - is catching attention.

With a death investigation - the topic of conversation.

(bryce valdez/neighbor) we was just hanging out here the other day and it was just like, alright, all the police are around now, so what's going on."

(shane gustafson/reporting) bryce valdez lives less than a block away - from where state police - found the body of 62- year-old deborah dewey monday night.

In a shallow grave.

Buried behind a house - close to 20 minutes away from her home in ladd.

(capt.

Richard wilk/isp) the preliminary results of the autopsy indicated the body to be that of deborah dewey, verified through dental records."

(shane gustafson/reporting) state police - held a brief news conference wednesday afternoon in lasalle.

Announcing the arrest of 66-year-old clifford anderson - charged with concealment of a death.

Two others were taken in for questioning - but released.

(capt.

Richard wilk/isp) "a search warrant for a residence located at 204 8th street in standard, illinois was obtained and executed.

Several items of evidence were gathered."(shane gustafson/reporting) but questions - still remain for neighbors - and police.

One of them - the location of her car.

(capt.

Richard wilk/isp) dwewy's gray 2007 buick lacrosse, was found unlocked at the ta truck stop in illinois route 47, just north of i-80."

(shane gustafson/reporting) and neighbors hope more answers - come soon.

(bryce valdez/neighbor) standard's a small town, and you never expect anything like this to really happen.")>><<shane gustafson>>state police do say this is still an ongoing investigation - and ask anybody with information - to come forward.

Anderson's charge is a class four felony - and he's held on $750-thousand dollars bond.

Paul?

<<paul cicchini>>to keep up on the investigation ... visit our website ... c-i-proud dot com.