Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Final Term for Long Beach Mayor

Credit: WXXVDT2
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Final Term for Long Beach Mayor
Final Term for Long Beach Mayor
Long Beach Mayor Billy Skellie has announced that this will be his final term.

... and happen just ...- mayor skellie is a life-long- resident of long beach and has- served as the - city's mayor for 12 years.- he's served through the - devastation and recovery of - katrina, issac, and the bp oil- spill.- he's proud to have played a par- in the growth long beach has- seen over the - past few years including new- buildling facilities like city- hall, two - new fire stations, the business- growth on jeff davis avenue and- much more.- skellie tells news 25 he hopes- the next city mayor keep up the- momentum.

- - " where they really really love and care for the city,- and in doing so they're going - to, in most cases, make the - right decisions to help us grow- and to- - - - help us be just a great place t- live and we have that reputatio- and i'd love to see it continue- you - - - - know, where people feel good to- be here."

Mayor skellie tells news 25,- he's ready to retire and spend- more time - travelling, fishing and spendin- time with his

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

6pm-2021-01-14

6pm-2021-01-14

adfkjgaerghae;gha;erghaeg

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN