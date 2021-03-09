Final Term for Long Beach Mayor

... and happen just ...- mayor skellie is a life-long- resident of long beach and has- served as the - city's mayor for 12 years.- he's served through the - devastation and recovery of - katrina, issac, and the bp oil- spill.- he's proud to have played a par- in the growth long beach has- seen over the - past few years including new- buildling facilities like city- hall, two - new fire stations, the business- growth on jeff davis avenue and- much more.- skellie tells news 25 he hopes- the next city mayor keep up the- momentum.

- - " where they really really love and care for the city,- and in doing so they're going - to, in most cases, make the - right decisions to help us grow- and to- - - - help us be just a great place t- live and we have that reputatio- and i'd love to see it continue- you - - - - know, where people feel good to- be here."

Mayor skellie tells news 25,- he's ready to retire and spend- more time - travelling, fishing and spendin- time with his