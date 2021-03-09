Final Term for Long Beach Mayor

Jessie's What Was Left On Our Table Overnight??
It happens to the best of us... but what is Nicea holding that Jessie left on our couch overnight?
... and happen just ...- mayor skellie is a life-long- resident of long beach and has- served as the - city's mayor for 12 years.- he's served through the - devastation and recovery of - katrina, issac, and the bp oil- spill.- he's proud to have played a par- in the growth long beach has- seen over the - past few years including new- buildling facilities like city- hall, two - new fire stations, the business- growth on jeff davis avenue and- much more.- skellie tells news 25 he hopes- the next city mayor keep up the- momentum.
- - " where they really really love and care for the city,- and in doing so they're going - to, in most cases, make the - right decisions to help us grow- and to- - - - help us be just a great place t- live and we have that reputatio- and i'd love to see it continue- you - - - - know, where people feel good to- be here."
Mayor skellie tells news 25,- he's ready to retire and spend- more time - travelling, fishing and spendin- time with his
It happens to the best of us... but what is Nicea holding that Jessie left on our couch overnight?