Batla House encounter case | BJP slams Congress | Oneindia News

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress, accusing them of making conscious, deliberate & consistent attempt to cast serious doubt over the authenticity of Batla House incident; Covaxin has been declared "safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects" by Lancet that has published its phase 2 results; Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the state's ₹ 69,000 crore budget which has been dubbed as "Deshbhakti (patriotism) budget.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#BatlaHouseEncounter #Lancet #DeshbhaktiBudget