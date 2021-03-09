The Palisade Bulldogs look to stay perfect against Western Slope teams this week, but to do so, they'll have to beat a team that looks pretty similar to themselves.
Palisade Prepares for Fruita Monument's Loaded Backfield
Komives."
The palisade bulldogs look to stay perfect against western slope teams this week...but to do so...they'll have to beat a team that looks pretty similar to themselves... the fruita monument wildcats have the luxury of a loaded backfield...with premier names like braeden graham and logan triplett... so the bulldogs can't key in on a bellcow... instead the dogs are challenged with stopping a committee of talented runners...and for the second straight week...it's gonna be a bruiser of a game... ">>>"i think we're all trying to do that because then you can't isolate on one person.
They've got a great system there.
They spread the ball out quite a bit, and they're very very talented throughout," said joe ramunno, palisade bulldogs head coach.
"of course, [with] both of us running the ball it's just gonna be a blood match.
Lines versus lines getting after it.
It's gonna be a ton of fun, honestly.
I can't wait, "said tanner pratt, palisade bulldogs running back/cornerback.
"we have to stop a lot of weapons that they have on the ball.
We have a lot of guys that can go out and get a lot of yards, too.
It'll probably come down to the line, but i think our guys can outmatch theirs.
Hopefully that's true," said austin bernal, palisade bulldogs running back/safety."
The eighth-ranked dogs square off with todd casebier's fruita monument wildcats friday at stocker stadium... and keep in mind...casebier won a state title with the palisade bulldogs in 2003...ramunno has