Palisade Prepares for Fruita Monument's Loaded Backfield

The Palisade Bulldogs look to stay perfect against Western Slope teams this week, but to do so, they'll have to beat a team that looks pretty similar to themselves.

Komives."

The palisade bulldogs look to stay perfect against western slope teams this week...but to do so...they'll have to beat a team that looks pretty similar to themselves... the fruita monument wildcats have the luxury of a loaded backfield...with premier names like braeden graham and logan triplett... so the bulldogs can't key in on a bellcow... instead the dogs are challenged with stopping a committee of talented runners...and for the second straight week...it's gonna be a bruiser of a game... ">>>"i think we're all trying to do that because then you can't isolate on one person.

They've got a great system there.

They spread the ball out quite a bit, and they're very very talented throughout," said joe ramunno, palisade bulldogs head coach.

"of course, [with] both of us running the ball it's just gonna be a blood match.

Lines versus lines getting after it.

It's gonna be a ton of fun, honestly.

I can't wait, "said tanner pratt, palisade bulldogs running back/cornerback.

"we have to stop a lot of weapons that they have on the ball.

We have a lot of guys that can go out and get a lot of yards, too.

It'll probably come down to the line, but i think our guys can outmatch theirs.

Hopefully that's true," said austin bernal, palisade bulldogs running back/safety."

The eighth-ranked dogs square off with todd casebier's fruita monument wildcats friday at stocker stadium... and keep in mind...casebier won a state title with the palisade bulldogs in 2003...ramunno has