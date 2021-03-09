A gunman shot three people- killing one - at a senior citizen apartment complex in Cheyenne on Wednesday morning before killing himself as officers closed in on him, police said.
Cheyenne senior citizen shot and killed; 2 others wounded
Story>> two people are dead, including the gunman, after a 77 year old resident of a senior citizen apartment complex in cheyenne opened fire.
Cheyenne police say that at about eleven this morning, larry rosenberg shot three people at the complex.
One of them died.
A short time later, rosenberg fatally shot himself as police closed in.
He was found with a handgun and a rifle.
No motive has been given.
A woman who knew rosenberg says before the incident he was isolating himself and complaining about the facility.
