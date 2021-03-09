Cheyenne senior citizen shot and killed; 2 others wounded

A gunman shot three people- killing one - at a senior citizen apartment complex in Cheyenne on Wednesday morning before killing himself as officers closed in on him, police said.

Story>> two people are dead, including the gunman, after a 77 year old resident of a senior citizen apartment complex in cheyenne opened fire.

Cheyenne police say that at about eleven this morning, larry rosenberg shot three people at the complex.

One of them died.

A short time later, rosenberg fatally shot himself as police closed in.

He was found with a handgun and a rifle.

No motive has been given.

A woman who knew rosenberg says before the incident he was isolating himself and complaining about the facility.

