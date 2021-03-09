Blue Cross policyholders could see rates increase more than

For the first time, Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Monica Lindeen announced Wednesday that Blue Cross Blue Shield rate hikes under the Affordable Care Act are “unreasonable.”

Nbc montana's taylor winkel gathered details today and joins us now with more... unreasonable- - is the comment that came after the state's largest insurer, blue cross-blue shield, proposed an average price increase... of more than 58 percent per an individual plan on the marketplace.

What would you do... if the price of your insurance grew by more than 50 percent?

"i only get $759 a month so it's just completely unaffordable for me."

Some blue cross members could soon find out... "you know i'm new to insurance, small business owner... so i haven't really had insurance in my life."

Bobby long has had his blue cross plan for almost a year... and says he's already spending a lot.... "a little over $600 a month."

That's for two people, his wife and him.

Under the newly proposed rates... he would have to pay more than $800... "that would be too expensive.

I don't think i'd be able to continue to have the coverage."

About 80 percent of montanans in the individual marketplace-- who buy their own insurance under the affordable care act... get tax credits to offset the cost of their premiums. if you get tax credits-- you might not see a major increase... but around 35,000 montanans earn too much to qualify for those... for them, the increases could make for serious financial challenges.-- that's according to montana insurance commissioner monica lindeen... lindeen says "our insurers need to charge premiums high enough to pay all their claims and stay in business, but some of blue cross' rates for 2017 go beyond that goal."

"if their rates have hiked across the board than i'm probably going to shop around and see if i can find a better option."

Which is exactly what lindeen reccomends.... "the market place does make it easy to shop around for other plans so i'll probably just go back to the market place during open enrollment this year."

Open enrollment this year begins november 1st.

The reason for the rate hike?

Blue cross says policyholders used far more medical and pharamcy services than the company anticipated... and, they're not the only ones looking to raise their rates... the other two... montana health co-op and pacific source... are also proposing increases... but much less than blue cross.

Live, taylor winkel, nbc montana.

