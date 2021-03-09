Se Programa Audiencia para Hombres Acusados de Matar a Agent

The murder of a border patrol agent won't be in court until next year.

Authorities say gustavo tijerina and ismael hernandez attempted to rob javier vega jr while he and his family fished at a willacy county canal in 20-14.

Vega was shot and killed as he tried to defend his family.

He was off duty at the time.

His father was also injured in the attack.

Tijerina and hernandez face capital murder charges..

Their pre-trial hearing is set for janurary.

