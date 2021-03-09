Working 4 You: Online Courses

The way we think about college and higher learning has changed dramatically in the age of the internet.

If you want to learn a new skill -- or don't have the time or money to earn a new degree -- you can find low cost courses for just about anything online.

marci manley -- to explain how it all works.

Myla twillie has a busy life.

Balancing work, blogging and being a mom.

She wanted to learn some new writing and publishing techniques-but wasn't sure she had the time.(myla twillie / student) "for me to fit physical classes into my schedule would be very difficult.

Both financially and with time."

So instead of enrolling in school, she turned to the web, signing up for a class through udemy dot com, an online learning marketplace that offers over 40-thousand different courses to students around the world.

(dennis yang / ceo, udemy.com) "we focus not on traditional academia.

But more the things you wished you learned in school but maybe didn't have an opportunity."

From programming to yoga.

Photography to personal finance, these online education companies offer courses that can be taken at a student's convenience.

Any day, any time.

And the prices are surprisingly low - sometimes even free.

(myla twillie / student) "my first course i believe it was on sale for $5.

The next one might have been $10.

It's invaluable.

And going to a traditional situation, i'd already be in debt."dennis yang, ceo of udemy, says it's all about finding good teachers and connecting them with potential students for education, career advice, and even networking opportunities.

(dennis yang / ceo, udemy.com) "there are incredible teachers around the world.

But they're not all standing in front of a traditional classroom.

So we want them to come out to share their passion and expertise.

Their practical skills."other sites, like edx, curate courses from well known universities - allowing you to take free or low cost classes taught by ivy league and other top professors.

And lynda.com has been acquired by linkedin to offer a subscription based service with unlimited classes for a low monthly fee.

(dennis yang / ceo, udemy.com) "it gives you the flexibility to learn on your terms. when and where it's convenient to you."as for myla, she says the classes helped her publish her first book.

And she can't wait to keep learning.

(myla twillie / student) "it's definitely changed my life in terms of what i think is possible."

while some sites will give you a certification for completing courses, the goal is usually more to learn new skills, rather than work toward a degree.

