Good Morning El Paso 09.15.16

One person is seriously injured following a rollover early this morning.

We have the details from our round the clock news team... more round the clock news-- a hay fire continues to burn this morning.

What authorities say may have started it.

"hillary clinton is back on the campaign trial with donald trump talking about his health on the dr. oz show i'm abc's lana zak in washington with all the latest coming up" it was another win for the dogs last night at southwest university park.

The el paso chihuahuas beat the oklahoma city dodgers again in a very exciting game.

The boys are on the road this morning headed to oklahoma city.

They are just one win away from the pacific coast league championship.

We'll have the highlights from last night coming up in just a bit but first ... a very good morning el paso, las cruces, and juarez.

I'm stephanie valle.

And i'm hillary floren.

Good morning, everyone.

Continued generally dry west of the rio grande with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms from the river east.

Ingredients are in place for some of these storms to become strong to severe and possibly produce large hail and strong winds.

Dry air pushes in friday and saturday to limit storms to areas mostly east of el paso.

Sunday reverses the drying trend as another easterly wave of gulf moisture pushes west back into the region.

Showers and storms will increase across the region from sunday through mid-week next week.

To 'round the clock coverage... a fire continues to burn near vado this morning -- the hay caught fire last night on the 18- thousand-300 block of stern drive.

...near the vado exit on i-10, between el paso and las cruces.

Here's a look at the fire around 11 p-m.

Emergency crews tell our new mexico mobile newsroom they believe it may have been started by lightning.

We are also told that no animals were in danger.

To more round the clock news.

One person is in the hospital this morning, following a rollover.

It happened on the eastbound lanes of the border highway near fonseca just after 2 a.m.

You can see the damage to the silver sedan in this video shot by our round the clock crew.

Emergency dispatch tells abc-7 one person was taken to u-m-c with serious injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.

A female inmate from the luna county detention center in deming is on the loose this morning.

From our new mexico mobile newsroom.

Authorities say meleni pollock escaped while on a visit to a local dentist office.

We are told the 22- year-old inmate was still shackled when she exited through the front door of the office.

Officials said pollock could still be shackled.

They believe she could be around the deming area.

Pollock is accused of battery against a household member.

If you know pollock's whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

.

Hillary clinton returns to the campaign trail today.

Her campaign released additional medical information to the public following her bout with pneumonia.

Donald trump had said he would release his health records this week, but so far nothing has been made public...the closest to that...tv's doctor oz getting a summary of a recent physical ... and the political hits keep on coming.

Abc's lana zak is in washington with the latest it's your voice, your vote.

Dr. oz at age 70, you will be the oldest person to ever enter the oval office.

Why do you think you have the stamina for the job?"

The discussio about health continuing with donald trump talking about his stamina on the dr. oz show.

Donald trump: feel as good today as i did when i was 30."

Dr oz: why not share your medical records?

Trump then shared 2-pages with dr. oz but hasn't made his medical records public.

Besser: if all he shared is the most recent information from his physical exam, that's not a lot of medical information.

Meanwhile hillary clinton who has exposed much more about her medical history made public additional information this is the kind of detailed summary that i would expect to get from another doctor both candidates back on the trail today after trump took aim at clinton's health in ohio-- "you think hillary would be able to stand up here for an hour and do this?"

And was interrupted by a pastor in the middle of a political attack.

Now hillary clinton.

-- " pastormr. trump i invited you here to thank us for what we've done in flint, not give a political speech.

Trump okay.

That's good.

And this morning, questions about ivanka's claims that the trump organization offers paid maternity leave for trump employees.

Amy: is that for all of the thousands of employees of your father?

Ivanka: it is and also adoption leave.

But according to the huffington post, employees at several trump hotels say they do not get any additional paid maternity leave?only the existing federal minimums. tag: according to the latest polls, while clinton still leads nationally, trump and clinton virtually tied in the critical swing states of ohio and florida.

Lana zak, abcn, w.

The libertarian presidential candidate is still hoping to reach the debate stage in the coming weeks.

Gary johnson spoke to supporters yesterday in detroit.

Many conservatives and liberals have been driving up his numbers in this election.

The latest c-n-n poll showed him at a 9-percent nationwide.

He need 15 to participate in the debate.

Back here in the borderland police also arrested a suspect for the murder that happened tuesday morning in south central el paso.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of cortez.

Detectives say 20- year-old roger alan bustamante killed a 61-year-old man following a fight.

His mug shot has not been reased... and the victim has not been identified.

Police say a man called 9-1-1 after hearing a gunshot -- and finding his roommate dead in the yard.

Bustamante is charged with murder.

Police also made an arrest after a shooting in central el paso.

It happened september 3rd at an apartment complex on mckinley.

Police say a group of people showed up to a party early that morning and began shooting.

A 20-year old man was shot in the leg.

Police arrested 31- year-old christian arrington in connection with that shooting.

He's charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.

New this morning-- six people are dead and more than a hundred are injured following a train crash in pakistan.

It happened early this morning.

Officials say a passenger train hit the freight train from behind after the freight train stopped to remove a man's body from the railway track.

The injured passengers are being treated at area hospitals.

6-07... weather and traffic on the 7s... continued generally dry west of the rio grande with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms from the river east.

Ingredients are in place for some of these storms to become strong to severe and possibly produce large hail and strong winds.

Dry air pushes in friday and saturday to limit storms to areas mostly east of el paso.

Sunday reverses the drying trend as another easterly wave of gulf moisture pushes west back into the region.

Showers and storms will increase across the region from sunday through mid-week next week.

...abc-7 traffic track ... now it's time to take a look at the tx-dot traffic cams... we still have much more to come here on gmep--- police are on the hunt for these jewel thieves -- after they smash and grab millions of dollars in merchandise ....we'll take a closer look.

Plus--- el paso police make an arrest in a murder that happened last month.

And this is abc-7, where news comes first!

New this morning-- a million-dollar jewelry heist inside