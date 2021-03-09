21-Year-Old Burglary Suspect Charged

His bond was set at $10,000.

The suspect who police say was shot by a disabled vietnam veteran charged in the case tonight.

21 year old ramon marquez jr. from mission is charged with burglary of a habitation.

Eduardo elizondo told channel five news he was resting in bed tuesday afternoon when he heard the door that leads to the garage open.

He grabbed his 22 caliber gun and headed to the laundry room.

That's when he came face to face with marquez.

Elizondo says he warned marquez not to move and shot him when he did.

Marquez was treated at a hospital and released.

Bond for marquez was set at 100- thouisand