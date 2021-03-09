A Baby, a Witch, a Princess and a Mind-Blowing Concert

Back this weekend... bridget jones is back... the blair witch is back... lubbock community theatre's new show is back this weekend.

Bryan and get your tickets for a holiday favorite that's coming back again this year.

'joe sherwood' shows us in tonight's entertainment thursday.

(ren0e zellweger) "and my love life is showing signs of improvement..."

(patrick dempsey) "may i?"

"it fits."

(joe sherwood) ren0e zellweger returns as bridget jones, and she's having a baby.

She not quite sure who the father is, though: colin firth or patrick dempsey.

The r-rated romantic comedy runs two hours, and you can take your chances at either cinemark, the alamo, or premiere.

(joe sherwood) (frightened student) "oh my god.

They're everywhere.

What was that?"

(frightened students screaming) the blair witch will get you... again this weekend.

A group of college students takes to the woods to find the truth about one of their sister's disappearance.

They, too, discover, though, that the legend of the blair witch is darker than they ever imagined.

The r-rated horror/thriller runs just an hour-and-a-half.

You'll be standing in the corner by then at either cinemark, the alamo, premiere, or if you dare... outside at stars and stripes.

(singing prince) "why does every princess get the bird?"

(joe sherwood) lubbock community theatre continues its 27th season this weekend with "once upon a mattress."

The rated-g musical comedy is hysterical take on the fairy tale "the princess and the pea."

It runs this and next weekend, friday and saturday nights at 7:30 and sunday matinees at 2:00.

You can get your $25 tickets through lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

(musicians jamming) and after a year off, the trans-siberian orchestra will return to lubbock this year.

The november 26th show will be at the united supermarkets arena.

Don't miss the holiday blend of rock and classical, and the show will be spectacular.

Tickets go on sale friday through select-a-seat, from around $50 to around $75.

That's a look at what's happening in the hub city!

(joe sherwood) i'm joe