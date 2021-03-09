Local Boxers Return to Duluth

These guys."

2 adrienne>> it's been quite the summer... but over at jungle boy boxing gym it's time for a couple of fighters to come home to duluth... .tomorrow night at the buffalo house... two fighters from the gym will be stepping in to the ring... both boys had busy summers with national tournaments... including junior olympics... both are ready to show off what they've learned at home... and it may be an advantage to fight at home but that doesn't mean there aren't still nerves.... jesse walters jungle boy boxing gym>> here at home at home is comfortable because it's at home and its just fun to fight at your home.

Evan wrazidlo jungle boy boxing gym>> i haven't really fought in town in awhile so yeah im just excited to put on a show for my family and friends but yeah its more nerve wracking because most of the people who are watching the fight you know.