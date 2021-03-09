Boylan And Harlem To Battle For First

The Titans and Huskies will clash Friday with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in the NIC-10.

A wide-open nic-10 football race this season, but after tomorrow night there will be only one frontrunner.

It'll be either boylan or halrm.

They'll meet in our sports connection game of the week.

(scott) another week, another big game for the titans.

The last two weeks they've knocked off auburn and hononegah.

So what's one more.

(john cacciatore, boylan coach) "they're all big.

That we have playoff caliber opponents in the first half of our schedule is good for our kids."

(jake gomulka, boylan lineman) "it's been a good start to our season.

Tough games all the way through.

That's how we like to start things off though."

(scott) harlem is also three-and-oh.

The huskies have beaten the titans the last two years.

The two players most instrumental in those two wins are back.

Quarterback trent willey passed accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense two years ago.

Last year brenton shaw ran wild on the titans for 302 yards.

(noah hickcox, boylan defensive end) "he's shifty and he's tough.

He hits the hold hard, and it's going to be a good matchup."

(gomulka) "he rushed for over 300 yards against us last year, and we've got to lock him up this year."

(trent willey, harlem qb) "we always strive to be unpredictable.

It's one of our main goals.

Obviously having me and brenton back there you never know what's going to come at you as a defense."

(scott) as good as shaw, willey and harlem's receivers are, harlem coach jim morrow tips his cap to his defense.

(jim morrow, harlem coach) "i think our defense has kind of out- shined our offense a little bit, and i think they're playing at a very high level."

(cacciatore) "i think they look fantastic up front three guys with their hands on the ground and the backers behind them.

Their secondary kids are loaded with phenomenal athtletes.

We're going to have to be very calculating with the opportunities that we get and we don't squander them."

((scott)) also in the nic-10 tomorrow belvidere north plays at hononegah.

Freeport at jefferson.

Auburn at belvidere.

And guilford at east.

Other games we'll be following closely include dixon at lutheran.

North boone at byron.

Winnebago at genoa-kingston.

Rock falls at oregon and sycamore at dekalb.

We'll have highlights here at ten.

And we'll highlights plus interviews with local coaches on the half-hour sports connection on saturday.

You can see that on rockford's mynetwork tv at 10:30 a.m.

Or on fox 39 at 5:30 p.m.

