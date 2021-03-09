Job Alert 9-15-16

Good evening everyone-- i'm susanne brunner with your fox 16 job alert.

The outlets of little rock will host their job fair on thursday september 22nd.

It's going to be from 4pm to 8pm throughout their center.

Each store will accept applications at their locations.

Bring a resume-- there are a lot of retail positions available.

Delta dental has 16 job openings for customer service representatives.

You would talk to members-- providers and groups and answer dental insurance questions.

On average-- you'd take 80 calls per day.

Bonus opportunities come with a competitive pay.

Arkansas tobacco control is looking for an enforcement agent.

The job pays 30 to 52 thousand a year.

You must be a certified law enforcement officer by the arkansas law enforcement standards commission.

C-a-p-c-a inc in conway-- looking for a weatherization assistant.

You'd help the housing department with operating weatherization programs. must have two years experience-- working in housing repair or related field.

J-a riggs tractor company needs a customer service rep.

The company wants someone with a year experience in product usage and equipment maintenance.

Other duties includes handling shipping and orders.

And our final job feature-- is with the american red cross.

The organization needs a director.

You'd be responsible for the full scope of quality issues and operational performances.

They want someone with 7 years of experience.







